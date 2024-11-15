Payal Kapadia, director of ‘All We Imagine as Light,’ sees another way

NEW YORK (AP) — Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine as Light” is about as rich a movie experience as you’ll find this year. The film, which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, is an intoxicatingly atmospheric portrait of life in Mumbai — of its dreams, its illusions and its impossibilities. The luminous phases of “All We Imagine as Light” has made it one of the most acclaimed films of the year, and yet, curiously, not India’s submission for best international film at the Academy Awards. But Kapadia, an independent filmmaker in a country teeming with big film industries, is convinced there are other ways to be an Indian filmmaker.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.