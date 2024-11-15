Ruben Gallego did better than most Democrats. He says his party needs to stoke working class roots

PHOENIX (AP) — Incoming Democratic Senator-elect Ruben Gallego of Arizona says building authentic connections with working-class voters can help Democrats find their way back to power in Washington. Gallego did better than other Democrats in this month’s election. He told The Associated Press on Friday that he put a lot of work into telling his compelling life story and connecting with voters. As a result, he says even as voters grew skeptical of the Democrats, they believed him when he said he would look out for regular people.

