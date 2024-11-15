Spanish regional leader admits mistakes made in flood response, but refuses to step down

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish regional leader under fire for his handling of the catastrophic Valencia floods last month has defied calls to step down but conceded that mistakes were made. More than 220 people were killed from the powerful Oct. 29 storms that brought tsunami-like waves to parts of eastern and central Spain. Carlos Mazón of the conservative Popular Party told regional lawmakers in Valencia on Friday that he would “not deny failures,” but made no indication that he would step down. The floods were Spain’s worst natural disaster in recent memory. Most of the victims died in small towns just outside Valencia and over half were over age 70.

