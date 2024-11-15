Trump builds White House staff with Cheung as communications director and Gor as personnel director
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Steven Cheung will serve as his White House communications director and Sergio Gor will run the personnel office. Both positions could be influential in the new administration, helping to develop its public messaging and internal workforce. Cheung led communications for Trump’s campaign. Gor ran a publishing company that he started with Trump’s eldest son, and he led a pro-Trump super PAC. Trump said he is “thrilled to have them join my White House.”