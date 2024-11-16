Eight killed and 17 injured after knife attack at a vocational school in China

BEIJING (AP) — Police in the eastern Chinese city of Yixing say eight people were killed and 17 others injured after a stabbing attack at a vocational school on Saturday night. In a statement, police said the attack occurred at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology at around 18:30 local time on Saturday. The suspect, a 21-year old graduate of the school surnamed Xu, was detained on site. This is the second deadly attack within a week after a man drove his car into people at a sports facility in the southern city of Zhuhai, leaving 35 people dead and injured 43 others.

