Venezuela releases from prison some of the thousands detained after presidential election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Non-governmental organizations in Venezuela have announced the release from prison of some of the thousands of people who were detained during and after the deadly anti-government protests that followed the July presidential election, whose results remain under dispute. Their release happened Saturday, a day after the attorney general, who is loyal to the ruling party, announced the review of 225 cases linked to the aftermath of the election, which President Nicolás Maduro and opposition candidate Edmundo González both claim to have won. The Venezuelan-based organizations Penal Forum and Venezuelan Prison Observatory announced the prison releases on X. The exact number of people freed was not immediately clear.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.