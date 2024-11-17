AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU out of Top 25

Oregon remains the unanimous No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after its close call at Wisconsin. Georgia returned to the top 10 with its win over Tennessee and LSU was unranked for the first time in two years. The unbeaten Ducks are atop the AP Top 25 for the fifth straight week. They received all 62 first-place votes for the third week in a row after scoring their fewest points in 37 games in a 16-13 win over Wisconsin. Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana rounded out the top five for the second straight week.

