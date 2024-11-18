A data cable across Baltic Sea between Finland and Germany has broken and the cause is unknown

HELSINKI (AP) — Authorities in Finland say a submarine data communications cable across the Baltic Sea between Finland and Germany has broken and the cause for the disruption is being investigated. The Finnish state-controlled data services provider says “a fault” was detected Monday in the C-Lion1 cable that runs from the Finnish capital, Helsinki, to the German port city of Rostock. The provider says Finland’s international data and telecommunications connections are secured by running them through several routes, and the effects of a single cable failure would depend on the security level of service providers’ connections.

