Alabama looks to carry out third nitrogen execution as critics say method needs more scrutiny

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is planning to carry out the nation’s third execution with nitrogen gas. The move comes as critics argue the method needs more scrutiny before it is used to put another person to death. Carey Dale Grayson, who was convicted of the 1994 killing of Vickie Deblieux, is scheduled to be executed Thursday. Alabama began using nitrogen gas to execute death row inmates earlier this year. The process involves placing a respirator gas mask over the inmate’s face to replace breathable air with pure nitrogen gas. It kills the person by depriving them of oxygen. The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday by plaintiffs seeking to block the execution.

