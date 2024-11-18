Hungarian official criticizes Biden decision allowing Ukraine to use US weapons to strike Russia

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister is criticizing U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to authorize Ukraine to use missiles supplied by Washington to strike deeper inside Russia. Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is a fervent critic of Ukraine with close ties to the Kremlin. He said on Monday that the move could serve to escalate the war and threaten the outbreak of a global conflict. Biden’s decision allowing Kyiv to use U.S.-supplied missiles for attacks farther inside Russia comes as President Vladimir Putin positions North Korean troops along Ukraine’s northern border. Szijjártó called Biden’s decision “incredibly dangerous” and warned that inviting Ukraine to join NATO “would bring the real threat of World War III very close.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.