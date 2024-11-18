NATO’s newest members update their civil preparedness guides for risk of war

HELSINKI (AP) — Sweden and Finland, which recently gave up neutrality and joined NATO following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, have sent out updated civil preparedness guides with instructions how to survive in war. The guides are similar to those in Denmark and Norway, though none mentions Russia by name. In January, Sweden’s former military commander-in-chief said it openly: Swedes should mentally prepare for the possibility of war. Sweden in March formally joined NATO as the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance, nearly a year after Finland.

