Photo-shoot fail: Biden, Trudeau miss traditional photo with world leaders at G20

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Joe Biden inadvertently was a missing man in the traditional photo of world leaders at the final Group of 20 summit of his presidency. A U.S. official attributed Monday’s photo-shoot fail to timing. Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strolled up after photographers had already taken the official photograph in Rio de Janeiro. The timing left Chinese President Xi Jinping front and center among the rows of leaders. A senior Biden administration official, who was not authorized to comment publicly, said Biden and others missed the photo because of “logistical issues.” Biden had intended to be part of the photo, but it occurred earlier than scheduled.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.