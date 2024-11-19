A recount will happen in the extremely close race for a North Carolina court seat
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The narrowly trailing Republican candidate in the race for a North Carolina Supreme Court seat has formally requested a statewide recount. Court of Appeals Judge Jefferson Griffin sent the request before a midday Tuesday deadline. Associate Justice Allison Riggs led Tuesday by 625 votes over Griffin from more than 5.5 million ballots cast in the race. Recounts in five General Assembly races also have been requested. Republicans would need to flip a state House seat the GOP candidate is currently trailing in if it wants to retain the veto-proof majority that they have held for the past two years.