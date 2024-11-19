Hakeem Jeffries wins reelection as House Democratic leader despite party’s losses

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Leader Hakeem Jeffries won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic leader. The New York Democrat received support from his colleagues despite the party’s inability to win back majority control of the chamber in the November election. Jeffries was chosen during an internal party vote of the House Democrats underway at the Capitol. Most of the leadership team is expected to also be reelected for the new Congress. In line to become the House speaker, Jeffries remains the highest ranking Black elected official in Congress, and the first to hold the job of party leader. He fell short of being in place to win the gavel after House Republicans swept to power alongside President-elect Donald Trump.

