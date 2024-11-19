ICC prosecutor urges nations to help arrest 6 Libyans allegedly linked to a brutal militia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is urging Libya and other nations to help arrest six men allegedly linked to a brutal militia blamed for multiple killings and other crimes in a strategically important western town where mass graves were discovered in 2020. Karim Khan told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that he is ready to work with the Libyan government and people as well as countries that are parties to the ICC and those that are not. The six men were either key members of or associated with the Al Kaniyat militia. The militia controlled the town of Tarhuna from at least 2015 to June 2020, when government forces ousted them.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.