LA enacts sanctuary city ordinance to prepare for potential mass deportations under Trump

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has voted to enact an ordinance to prohibit city resources from being used for immigration enforcement in anticipation of potential mass deportations under President-elect Donald Trump. The ordinance also prohibits city departments from sharing information on people without legal status with federal immigration authorities. Councilmembers voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the so-called “sanctuary city” ordinance more than one year after initially approving a motion for the city attorney to draft the law. Sanctuary cities or states are not legal terms but have come to symbolize a pledge to protect and support immigrant communities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.