Scholz’s party struggles to quell debate over whether he should seek a second term as German leader

BERLIN (AP) — While Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets world leaders in Brazil, a discussion is swirling in his party at home about whether he should seek a second term as German leader in an early election expected in February. Unlike their rivals, Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats haven’t yet formally nominated their candidate for chancellor in the vote expected Feb. 23. And that is generating persistent speculation that the party might instead choose to run with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who enjoys higher popularity. Party leaders and Cabinet ministers insist that Scholz will be the candidate, but have struggled to tamp down talk of a switch.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.