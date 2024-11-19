Serbia’s opposition is locked in a standoff with police as tensions rise over deadly roof collapse

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian opposition protesters have blocked a court house over a deadly roof collapse at a railway station in the country’s north earlier this month, setting off a standoff with riot police. It’s a sign of persistent tensions over the crash that killed 15 people and injured two. A group of opposition lawmakers launched the blockade in the northern city of Novi Sad, demanding arrests over the tragedy and the release from detention of activist jailed during recent protests. Riot police have been pushing the protesters away from the entrance on Tuesday, triggering the hours-long standoff with occasional skirmishes.

