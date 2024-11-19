Texts reveal details of an effort to bribe a juror in a fraud case, prosecutors say

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new court document details what federal prosecutors in Minnesota say was a frantic effort by two defendants to get a juror to vote for an acquittal in a pandemic fraud case. Mukhtar Shariff was convicted in the case earlier this year. On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota filed a motion stating that Shariff and co-defendant Abdiaziz Farah communicated about a $120,000 cash bribe using an encrypted messaging app called Signal. Prosecutors say Farah sent one text remarking that the payment “for our freedom is nothing, bro.”

