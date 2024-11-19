The World Food Prize Foundation announces changes to expand international reach

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa-based group that strives to alleviate world hunger is announcing a leadership change as it works to expand its international focus. The World Food Prize Foundation announced on Tuesday that chief operating officer Mashal Husain will become its president, replacing former U.S. Ambassador to China and Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad. Branstad is retiring. The foundation also has created a new chief executive position as part of an effort to expand its efforts in other countries. The foundation says that among their other duties, the new hire will enhance connections with international leaders in agriculture, food security, nutrition and sustainable development.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.