Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA

Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Detroit’s Tarik Skubal are left-handed starters who won an MLB-high 18 games while leading their respective leagues in strikeouts and ERA. They are now among the finalists for the Cy Young Awards to be named Wednesday night. Sale was 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts for the Braves. The other NL finalists are Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler and hard-throwing Pittsburgh starter Paul Skenes, the 22-year-old right-hander who was named Monday the NL Rookie of the Year. Skubal, who turned 28 on Wednesday, led the majors with 228 strikeouts while going 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA. Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase and Kansas City starter Seth Lugo are the other AL finalists.

