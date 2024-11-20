Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support as House Ethics decision looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, has launched an effort to personally secure his embattled nomination. He was meeting behind closed doors Wednesday with Republican senators who have questions about the sexual misconduct and other allegations against him. Meanwhile, members of the House Ethics Committee were to meet to discuss the findings of a long-running investigation against him. At least one Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham decried the “lynch mob” forming against Gaetz. Other GOP senators though want to see all the information about Gaetz before voting on the nominee. If confirmed he would become the nation’s top law enforcement official.

