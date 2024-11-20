Papuan women’s mangrove forest in Indonesia is increasingly threatened by development and pollution
Associated Press
JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — On the southeastern coast of Jayapura city lies a mangrove forest where only women are permitted to enter. Women collect clams, firewood, fish and tell stories here — but as pollution, development and biodiversity loss shrink the forest and stunt plant and animal life, those in the village fear an important part of their traditions and livelihoods will be lost. The women’s forest has seen the steady development of the nearby city of Jayapura cut into their forest and bring trash to their bay. Efforts to shield the forest from devastation have begun, but are still relatively small scale.