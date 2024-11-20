Second teen charged in New Jersey forest fire as rain should help douse New York blaze

A second teenager has been charged with intentionally setting a wildfire in a New Jersey suburb of Philadelphia. Meanwhile a storm is blowing into the region, bringing “significant” rainfall that should help douse a stubborn wildfire burning on the New Jersey-New York border. Police in Evesham Township arrested a 14-year-old from Marlton in connection with an Oct. 30 wildfire that burned less than a tenth of a square mile. They previously charged another youth from Marlton with setting that same fire. Officials have said that numerous prolonged rain storms are needed to reverse extreme dry conditions in New Jersey and New York.

