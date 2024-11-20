Thousands of University of California workers go on 2-day strike over wages, staff shortages

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of University of California workers on Wednesday began a two-day strike to protest what they say are unfair bargaining tactics by the university system. The university denies the allegations. The strike by 37,000 service and patient care workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 comes a month after the union filed a complaint with the state. The suit says the university has engaged in illegal bad faith bargaining. Another union representing 4,000 healthcare, research and technical workers at the University of California, San Francisco also went on strike Wednesday over staff shortages.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.