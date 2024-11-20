Workers at Kentucky electric vehicle battery production complex start drive to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Workers hired for an electric vehicle battery production complex in Kentucky have launched a campaign to join the United Auto Workers. The union is trying to expand its foothold in the South and among battery factories. The BlueOval SK complex is a joint venture between Ford and SK On of South Korea. The nearly $6 billion battery park is gearing up to start manufacturing in 2025. The union said Wednesday a supermajority of workers at BlueOval SK signed union authorization cards to launch the campaign to join the UAW. The union will need to seek an election run by the National Labor Relations Board.

