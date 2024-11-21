Casino workers who want smoking ended demonstrate in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — With their push to end smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos going nowhere fast in either the courts or the state Legislature, casino workers have demonstrated outside a hotel where New Jersey’s governor was due to speak. The workers have been pushing for four years to end an exemption in New Jersey’s clean air law that allows smoking inside the nine casinos. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has said he will sign a bill to end casino smoking once it reaches his desk. But he has invested little political capital in pushing for it to happen.

