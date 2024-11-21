Congolese police arrest 6 suspects over break-in into mausoleum of late independence hero Lumumba

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congolese police have arrested six people over a break-in and vandalism earlier this week at the mausoleum of the country’s assassinated independence leader Patrice Lumumba in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa. During the break-in on Monday, a case containing a single gold-capped tooth — the only part of the former leader that remained after his assassination — was broken by the vandals. It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to the tooth. Police announced the six arrests late Wednesday and said they were still looking for two more suspects. The country’s interior minister says Lumumba’s tooth was not damaged and that it’s secure, without providing more information.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.