Tensions rise as teachers remain on the picket line in 3 Massachusetts communities

BOSTON (AP) — Tensions continued to rise as teacher strikes in three Massachusetts communities slogged through another week. Officials in at least one community are warning that even if there are no snow days this winter, schools will be forced to hold classes during vacations, weekends or other non-school times to reach the state-mandated 180 days of learning. Schools remained closed Thursday in Beverly, Gloucester and Marblehead, three communities north of Boston, with some schools shuttered for a ninth day. Gov. Maura Healey has urged both sides to reach an agreement and said her focus is getting students back into the classroom.

