Trump’s team is delaying transition agreements. What does it mean for security checks and governing?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s team still hasn’t signed the agreements required to begin the transition process to the White House. That means the government can’t provide security clearances and briefings to the incoming administration officials, and the FBI can’t screen his rush of picks for the Cabinet and other key posts. The importance of federal background screenings was revealed on Thursday, when former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew as Trump’s pick for attorney general. But the continued delay in starting the transition process may make it impossible for potentially hundreds of Trump national security appointees to get clearances, hindering their ability to govern beginning on Inauguration Day.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.