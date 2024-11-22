County official in Arizona pleads guilty to embezzling over $38M in public funds

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An elected official for an Arizona border county has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $38 million in public funds over a decade. The money helped renovate her luxurious Southwestern ranch home, maintain the family cattle business and buy at least 20 vehicles, including an Airstream touring coach. Elizabeth Gutfahr was Santa Cruz County treasurer from 2012 through 2024. She pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzlement by a public official, money laundering, and tax evasion for failing to pay up to $13 million in taxes. A plea agreement allowed her to avoid trial. Sentencing is Feb. 6

