Hungary’s Orbán vows to disregard international arrest warrant for Netanyahu

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán says he will defy an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In comments to state radio on Friday, Orbán, a close Netanyahu ally, accused the court of “interfering in an ongoing conflict for political purposes,” saying the decision to issue the warrant for Netanyahu over his conduct of the war in Gaza undermined international law and escalated tensions. The world’s top war crimes court issued the warrant on Thursday for Netanyahu as well as for his former defense minister and Hamas’ military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in Gaza. Orbán said he would invite Netanyahu to Hungary and that the warrant “will have no consequences for him.”

