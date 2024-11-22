Michigan elections board smoothly certifies results of 2024 election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has voted unanimously to certify the the results of the November election, a notable difference from four years ago when supporters of Donald Trump cast skepticism on the results of the 2020 election. The board, consisting of two Democratic and two Republican members, voted unanimously to certify the results Friday, thanking election administers in the state for a well-run election. Four years ago, Trump and his supporters pressured election officials in the state’s largest county and on the state board to not certify the results of the 2020 election as part of his targeted efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.