Pakistani city mourns 42 Shiite Muslims who were ambushed and killed in a gun attack

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Funeral prayers were held for 42 Shiite Muslims who were ambushed and killed by gunmen a day earlier in Pakistan’s restive northwest. The attack was one of the region’s deadliest such assaults in recent years. Protesters chanted anti-governments and demanded action against the perpetrators. The victims were traveling in a convoy of several vehicles from the northwestern city of Parachinar to Peshawar when the attack took place Thursday. Those killed included six women and 20 others were injured. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack and police have not identified a motive. Thursday’s attack took place in Kurram, an area where Shiite Muslims dominate. Sectarian clashes between the group and Pakistan’s majority Sunni Muslims have killed dozens of people in recent months.

