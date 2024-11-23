Moscow bans adoption of Russian children to countries that allow gender transition

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill banning adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries where gender transitioning is legal. The Kremlin leader also approved legislation Saturday that outlaws the spread of material that encourages people not to have children. The bills, which have previously been approved by Russia’s Parliament, follow a series of laws that have suppressed sexual minorities. Putin and other senior officials have in recent years promoted so-called traditional values as a counter to Western liberalism. The adoption ban would apply to at least 15 countries, most of them in Europe, and Australia, Argentina and Canada.

