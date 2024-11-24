Overhauls of ‘heritage brands’ raise the question: How important are our products to our identities?
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A spate of iconic rebrands in recent weeks have left some people reeling in a consumerist society where what we buy says a lot about who we are. Iconic British carmaker Jaguar unveiled a rebrand that sparked an uproar online over a rollout video that features models wearing bright colors, but no cars. It will only manufacture electric vehicles starting in 2026. Campbell’s, the iconic American soup maker immortalized by Andy Warhol, is unveiling a non-soup name to cover its other products. There will soon be two networks with “NBC” in their name, CNBC and MSNBC, that will have no corporate connection to the legacy US news outlet after Comcast’s corporate reorganization.