An ex-casino dealer is accused of stealing from the pot more than a dozen times

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former casino dealer in Ohio has been charged with skimming chips from the pot more than a dozen times this summer. Court records don’t say how much the onetime poker room dealer at the JACK Cleveland Casino is accused of stealing. He was fired soon after a casino manager reviewed a video of him. He has pleaded not guilty to violating casino gaming laws and misdemeanor theft. He’s due back in court for another hearing in early December. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney on Monday. Authorities began investigating after a poker player accused the dealer of stealing.

