Are you in charge of a holiday feast? Follow these tips for food safety

Food safety experts say safely serving a holiday feast takes planning and know-how. Outbreaks of some types of food poisoning tend to rise in November and December. Tainted turkey, undercooked stuffing and germ-laced gravy from holiday buffets have all led to past illnesses and even deaths. Prepare the turkey properly, roast it thoroughly and check for doneness with a food thermometer. Keep side dishes and leftovers out of the critical “danger zone” of temperatures that allow bacteria to grow. Be careful to clean and sanitize all kitchen surfaces and tools. And keep raw poultry from mingling with uncooked foods.

