Police in Turkey detain demonstrators seeking more protection for women against violence

ISTANBUL (AP) — Police have detained dozens of people in Istanbul who tried to join a rally calling for greater protection for women in Turkey, where more than 400 women have been murdered this year. The demonstrators tried to enter the main pedestrian street to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Monday. But there is a ban on all protests in the area. Many demonstrators protested President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision in 2021 that withdrew Turkey from a landmark European agreement to protect women from violence. The agreement was signed in Istanbul and is named for the city.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.