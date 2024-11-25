The United Arab Emirates arrests 3 Uzbek nationals for the killing of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says police have arrested three Uzbek nationals for the killing of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi. Monday’s statement from the country’s Interior Ministry offered no motive for the slaying of Zvi Kogan. Kogan, an ultra-Orthodox rabbi who went missing on Thursday, ran a kosher grocery store in the futuristic city of Dubai, where Israelis have flocked for commerce and tourism since the two countries forged diplomatic ties in the 2020 Abraham Accords. The agreement has held through more than a year of soaring regional tensions unleashed by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack. But Israel’s devastating retaliatory offensive in Gaza and its invasion of Lebanon have stoked anger among Emiratis, Arab nationals and others living in the UAE.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.