Childhood cancer patients in Lebanon must battle disease while under fire

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese families with children diagnosed with cancer are now grappling with the hardships of both illness and war. One family now has to drive three hours to reach the center where their 9-year-old gets treatment. It used to take just 90 minutes. Other families have been displaced by an intensified Israeli bombardment that began in late September. The Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon quickly identified each patient’s location to ensure treatments remained uninterrupted, sometimes facilitating them at hospitals closer to the families’ new locations. Doctors too have struggled during the war.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.