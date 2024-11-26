Clemson AD Neff says school will fully fund NCAA settlement and add 150 scholarships in two years

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson athletic director Graham Neff told athletic backers the school will add 150 scholarships in two years and fully participate in NCAA revenue sharing under the House settlement. Neff wrote to supporters to outline the school’s plans that he said would position Clemson to continue its athletic success. Additional scholarships would bring Clemson to 425 in the 2025-26 season. Those would be spread over all of the school’s 21 scholarship sports. The NCAA’s $2.8 billion settlement is a proposed resolution to three antitrust lawsuits that alleged the NCAA illegally restricted college athletes from earning money. A final approval hearing is set for April 2025.

