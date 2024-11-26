Maine, Justice Department enter settlement to improve services for children with disabilities

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice and the state of Maine say they have entered into a settlement that requires the state to increase community-based behavioral health services for children. The settlement stems from a lawsuit the Justice Department filed earlier this year that said Maine unnecessarily segregates children with behavioral health disabilities in institutions. Investigators said at the time that the state’s actions violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the children’s right not to be confined away from their families. The Justice Department said Tuesday the settlement requires Maine to make changes that help children remain with families or foster families and avoid emergency department stays and institutions.

