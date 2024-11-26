Police say FBI agent sexually assaulted 2 women after promise of free tattoos, modeling

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police say an FBI agent charged in Maryland with sexually assaulting two women contacted his alleged victims through social media with a promise to give them free tattoos and modeling work. Montgomery County police said Tuesday that Eduardo Valdivia used aliases as he contacted the women through an Instagram account for a tattoo parlor in Gaithersburg. Assistant Police Chief Nicholas Augustine said Monday that neither woman knew Valdivia was an FBI agent. Valdivia is accused of sexually assaulting the women during photo shoots at a tattoo studio and at a hotel. Defense attorney Robert Bonsib confirmed his client was arrested on sexual assault charges and awaits a bond hearing Tuesday.

