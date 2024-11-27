2 Tennessee tax preparers are charged with filing false claims under pandemic relief programs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Tennessee say two tax preparers submitted $65 million in false claims for refunds under programs designed to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says a federal grand jury has indicted Renata Walton and Nicole Jones on more than 50 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, preparing false tax returns and obstruction of justice. Walton and Jones, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Prosecutors say they operated R&B Tax Express in Moscow, Tennessee. Prosecutors say Walton and Jones filed for tax credits for their clients under the Employee Retention Credit and the Sick and Family Leave Credit, but their clients were not entitled to them.

