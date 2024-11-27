AP Race Call: Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks wins reelection to U.S. House in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Iowa on Wednesday. The second-term congresswoman faced an unexpectedly close primary challenge from an underfunded Republican challenger earlier this year, giving Democrats hope that former state legislator Christina Bohannan‚ who was also the nominee in 2022, might have more success in a rematch. The Associated Press declared Miller-Meeks the winner at 4:02 p.m. EST.

