Florida golfer fatally beaten with his own clubs in a random attack, police say

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida golfer has died after he was beaten with his own clubs and choked in what police believe was a random attack by a man whose family had just kicked him out of their home. Sixty-five-year-old Brian Hiltebeitel was playing Monday afternoon at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club when Palm Beach Gardens police say he was attacked by 36-year-old Junior Boucher. Boucher had been reported missing an hour earlier by his family. Court records show that earlier Monday, members of Boucher’s family had filed an eviction notice to remove him from their house. Police say it appears Boucher attacked the victim at random. Boucher is charged with murder.

