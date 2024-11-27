Intimate documentary captures the Beatles goofing around as they take America by storm in 1964

NEW YORK (AP) — Likely most people have seen iconic footage of the Beatles performing on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” But how many have seen Paul McCartney during that same U.S. trip feeding seagulls off his hotel balcony? That footage — as well as George Harrison and John Lennon goofing around by exchanging their jackets — are part of the Disney+ documentary “Beatles ’64,” an intimate look at the English band’s first trip to America that uses rare and newly restored video. The footage is augmented by interviews with the two surviving members of the band and people whose lives were changed. It streams Friday.

