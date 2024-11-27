Residents file lawsuit against Kentucky plant that exploded in neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two neighbors of a Kentucky plant that was the site of a massive explosion are suing the company. Edward Roberts and Ana Carolina Gomez Bridge say in the lawsuit that the Nov. 12 blast damaged their homes and caused emotional trauma. The two live in a home that backs up to the Givaudan plant. The company has said it is liable for damages to the surrounding homes. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges that employees had warned the company about the vessel overheating, but Givaudan failed to take any corrective action and continued operations.

