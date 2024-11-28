Polish company denies that it broke the law in sending Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish company has denied any laws were broken when it sent Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, after the Swiss government placed some export restrictions on the company over concerns that the ammunition ended up in Ukraine. Switzerland’s government said last week it was barring exports to the Polish military hardware supplier, UMO, after concluding that some 645,000 rounds of Swiss-made small-caliber ammunition ended up in Ukraine. UMO, which specializes in hardware for the military and police, said it purchased ammunition in 2023 from a Swiss ammunitions provider, SwissP Defence, and later exported the ammunition to Ukraine. It said it did so in accordance with Swiss and Polish laws.

